Band Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $314.02 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $8.92 or 0.00018292 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $314.02 million and $47.15 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

