Bank of America Begins Coverage on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.77, a current ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87. EVgo has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $24.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.13% of EVgo as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

