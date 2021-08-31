Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BOTJ opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. purchased 12,100 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 12,826 shares of company stock valued at $181,599 over the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

