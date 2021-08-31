Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Down 19.0% in August

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 137,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

