Barber Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $225.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.54. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

