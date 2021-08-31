Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Base Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

