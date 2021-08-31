Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Base Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.
About Base Resources
