BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) Short Interest Down 33.8% in August

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the July 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Shares of BLIBQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,585. BB Liquidating has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.
BB Liquidating Company Profile
Featured Article: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for BB Liquidating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Liquidating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.