Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 52,843 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.7% of Bbva USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $5.01 on Tuesday, hitting $167.30. 793,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,439,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $454.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

