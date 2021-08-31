Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,307 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $456.23. 30,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,588. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.37 and its 200-day moving average is $439.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

