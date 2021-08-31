Bbva USA Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.58. 133,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $344.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.