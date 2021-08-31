BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 76,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,279,004 shares.The stock last traded at $52.63 and had previously closed at $51.85.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 127.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

