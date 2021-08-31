Beacon 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,720.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $5,720.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019504 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

