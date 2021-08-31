Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,249 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,712% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berkshire Grey stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of Berkshire Grey at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

BGRY opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

