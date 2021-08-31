Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.93. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 1,387.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Berry in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

