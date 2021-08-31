BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 292.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 8.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

