BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $47.44 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 351,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $47,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $142.20. The stock had a trading volume of 292,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,229. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32. The company has a market cap of $348.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

