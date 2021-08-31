BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,871 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $135,031,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 625,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

