BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 167,164 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $4,724,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,567,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $930,091,000 after acquiring an additional 807,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. 532,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,943,133. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.