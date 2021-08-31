Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.70

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.70 and last traded at $133.28, with a volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

