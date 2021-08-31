BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 325 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $18,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 972.16, a P/E/G ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. Cowen increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

