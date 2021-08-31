Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Biomerica has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Biomerica by 243.7% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biomerica by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Fore Capital LLC grew its position in Biomerica by 75.0% during the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

