Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Biomerica has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.77.
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.
