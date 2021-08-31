Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.36 on Monday. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Biomerica by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth $122,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth $653,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth $43,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

