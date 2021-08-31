BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $111.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.62.

BioNTech stock opened at $345.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

