BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $111.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.62.
BioNTech stock opened at $345.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
