BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 29th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $345.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.62.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

