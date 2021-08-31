BitForex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.90 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and $264,876.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00863230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00102775 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,278,170,912 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

