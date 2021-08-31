BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

