Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

BDIMF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483. The company has a market cap of $175.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.