BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCA. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. 14.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MCA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,210. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.