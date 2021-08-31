Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 68,162 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,819,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 201,191 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,038,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth $847,000.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

BGB stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.