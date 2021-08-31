Blue Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. Farfetch comprises approximately 1.0% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 49.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,932. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

