BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,322,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $393.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $396.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

