BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.95.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $143.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.05. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

