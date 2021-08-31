BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $32,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.83. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

