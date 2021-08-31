BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 219,556 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 219,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,744,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,124 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,819,000 after purchasing an additional 701,826 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

