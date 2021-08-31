BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 163,371 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,371 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $112,876,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cerner by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

