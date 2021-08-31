Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $48.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

