BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert Sells 8,450 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BOK Financial alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.48.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.