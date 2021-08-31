Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Increased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after acquiring an additional 893,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,957,000 after acquiring an additional 447,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

