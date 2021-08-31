Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.2 days.

BOUYF stock remained flat at $$41.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOUYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.