BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the July 29th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of BPT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,949. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.