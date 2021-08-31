BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the July 29th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BPT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,949. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

