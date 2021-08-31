Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,056,972 shares of company stock valued at $36,026,568 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $353,388,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,230,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

