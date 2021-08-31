Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 5,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00.

BCOV opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.48 million, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Brightcove by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCOV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

