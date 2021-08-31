Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 4,490 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

