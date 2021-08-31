Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 612 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,958,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 11.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,453,000 after purchasing an additional 144,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,927 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. Research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.