Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

VIVO opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

