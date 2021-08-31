Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 127,867 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4,465.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 103,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

