Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in Huntsman by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Huntsman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

HUN opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.