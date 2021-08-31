Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

