Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $916,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $781,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS stock opened at $288.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $289.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,105 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,511. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

