Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.11. 216,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

